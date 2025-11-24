Caddick wins £18m Great Places contract

CGI of the development to be built by Caddick

Caddick Construction has reinforced its presence on Great Places Housing Group’s Innovation Chain North (ICN) framework with an £18m contract to build a block of flats on the corner of Grey Mare Lane and Ashton New Road in east Manchester.

The development of 82 apartments will form part of the wider Grey Mare Lane regeneration masterplan. It will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments available for social rent. The work, which is part-funded by Homes England and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) brownfield housing fund, is expected to be completed in 2027.

The Grey Mare Lane scheme adds to Caddick’s portfolio of residential projects in Greater Manchester, following the completion of 131 apartments at the Guinness Partnership’s Edward Street development in Stockport. Caddick also recently completed the West Vale development in Oldham, which saw the construction of 26 contemporary homes and 62 apartments for First Choice Homes Oldham.

Great Places Housing Group development director Nick Gornall said that Caddick’s “expertise and collaborative approach” had been “vital” in the pre-contract phase.

Dave Saville, regional managing director of Caddick Construction North West, said: “We’re proud to be appointed to the first scheme of Great Places’ planned developments to bring much-needed affordable housing to the area. The project will play a key role in providing access to high-quality homes and creating a sustainable community for local people and families in East Manchester.”

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