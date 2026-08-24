Cambridge North homes get green signal

The scheme, being brought forward by blocwork, a joint venture between Platform4 and partnership developer bloc ltd., will be forward funded by Grainger PLC, the UK's largest listed residential landlord.

Cambridge North Residential Quarter will deliver a mix of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, alongside linear parks, active ground floor retail spaces, pocket gardens, and tree-lined streets. The design also prioritises pedestrian and cycle movement. With strong transport links, including direct rail connections to Cambridge, London and the surrounding region with the new neighbourhood reduces car dependency for future residents.

The approved scheme is the next phase of the Cambridge North Masterplan delivered by Brookgate, which already includes a 217-room hotel and a commercial building home to occupiers including Samsung supported by retail.

Cambridge North Residential Quarter is part of a wider government-backed drive to unlock publicly owned brownfield land for housing. The scheme was one of four developments highlighted as part of Platform4's launch in November.

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