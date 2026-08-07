Capital&Centric appointed to Ipswich regeneration

The vision for the site will see the Pauls Silo building retained and restored, while new uses are developed around the site. Plans being explored, Capital&Centric says, include independent cafés, bars and restaurants, alongside a mix of new homes designed to bring activity to the waterfront throughout the day and into the evening.

The proposals also include repurposing Pauls Silo and the adjacent structure, whilst preserving the building's distinctive character and industrial heritage.

Martin Crews, development director at Capital&Centric, said, "Pauls Silo is one of those buildings that stops you in your tracks. It's a true landmark with huge potential and we're excited to be working with Ipswich Borough Council and Drees & Sommer to bring it back to life."

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