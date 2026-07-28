Case appoints Midlands, Munster, dealers

Hamstead Plant

Hamstead Plant will cover Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Worcester. The dealer has more than 100 years of experience serving the construction industry, and has, Case says, established a strong reputation for delivering reliable equipment solutions and high levels of customer support to contractors, developers and site managers.

In Ireland, Case appointed Samco Plant Sales as its dealer for Munster. The thirty year old business is an established distributor for Case's agricultural equipment.

Samco Plant Sales

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