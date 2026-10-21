CBRE agrees $1bn Onnec acquisition

Onnec designed infrastructure for this data centre campus in Offenbach, Germany.

Onnec is expected to generate approximately £370m ($498m) in revenue and more than £50m ($67m) of core EBITDA in 2027.

Onnec will operate as part of CBRE’s critical infrastructure services line of business. CBRE expects this business line to generate nearly $4.5bn of total revenue in 2027, including contributions from Onnec.

Founded in 1986 and based in London, Onnec specialises in the design, deployment and maintenance of network, fiber and data center infrastructure. The company’s approximately 800 employees serve hyperscalers across key markets in the United Kingdom, continental Europe and Asia Pacific. Onnec’s geographic presence aligns well with the data centre infrastructure services that CBRE delivers in the United States.

With approvals needed, the deal is expected to close around the end of the year.

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