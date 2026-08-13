CCL picked for ECF's Bicycle Works

The contract will see CCL Facades undertake the design, supply and installation of all doors, 400 sq m of curtain walling, and 2,900 sq m of windows—1,324 of them—across the three six-storey buildings.

Bicycle Works is the first phase of the wider Smithgate regeneration development. The mixed-use neighbourhood will deliver up to 1,000 new homes alongside new public spaces, shops and amenities in the heart of the city.

Due to start on site in October, CCL Facades will be working closely with its specialist supply chain to offer high-end design and innovative solutions, developed with a sustainable approach.

The appointment strengthens CCL Facades' presence in the region, where the contractor is currently on site at Cole Waterhouse's flagship regeneration project, Upper Trinity Street in Digbeth.

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