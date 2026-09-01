Chadwicks expands in Northern Ireland

The new branch in Ravenshill Business Park will employ eight people, and aims to serve tradespeople across Belfast and Northern Ireland, supplying specialist kitchens, wardrobes and construction and civil engineering products, backed by expert advice and support.

Former Ulster Rugby player Chris Henry officially opened the new store, joining customers and colleagues to mark its arrival in Belfast. The local team is led by Amanda Bothwell, who brings with her 20 years of industry experience, including 11 years with Homebase, and nine years with Doorways.

Bothwell said, "It’s incredibly exciting to be leading the team as The Panelling Centre and Sitetech as we open our first branch in Northern Ireland. Having worked in the industry for 20 years, I know how important it is for tradespeople to have access not only to the right products, but also to knowledgeable people who understand what they need. We’re looking forward to becoming a trusted destination for tradespeople in Belfast and across Northern Ireland.”

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