Data centre proposed for Greenock ex-IBM site

IBM's Spango Valley facility operated from 1954 to 2017, and buildings were demolished in 2020, with the brownfield site vacant since then. The developer says its plans would bring a major technology use back to the site.

The developer considers the site well suited to the data centre sector because of its scale and extensive areas of previously developed land.

The indicative proposals include four data centre buildings providing around 80,000 sq m of floorspace, alongside landscaping, parking and sustainable drainage infrastructure. The majority of existing woodland, particularly around the site boundaries, would be retained.

The development would form part of a wider project incorporating a separately proposed Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

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