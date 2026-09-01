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02 September 2026

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  3. Tilbury Douglas completes Wirral hospital upgrade

Tilbury Douglas completes Wirral hospital upgrade

22 hours Tilbury Douglas has completed construction of Arrowe Park Hospital’s Urgent & Emergency Care Upgrade Programme on behalf of Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Procured via the Procure 22 Framework, the project is the largest redevelopment undertaken at Arrowe Park Hospital since its opening in 1982. Works were delivered over four distinct phases, with the hospital remaining fully operational throughout.

New facilities include a new ambulance drop-off area, dedicated adult and paediatric emergency care departments, new workspaces and wellbeing areas for hospital staff and provision for the treatment of major trauma and mental health patients.

These have been designed to improve the experience of both patients and staff, with more efficient patient journeys, increased ambulance capacity, enhanced privacy and modern clinical, training and wellbeing spaces.

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