Sky wins approval for Livingston Campus

The customer support campus has been designed with sustainability in mind. It will bring 3,000 employees together in a 15 acre site, replacing four buildings at Kirkton and space leased at the Alba Campus. Sky has had a presence in the area for more than three decades, and says the new campus plans mark its long term commitment to the area.

Graham has been appointed as principal contractor for the Livingston Campus and will support delivery as the project moves into its next phase of delivery.

Chris MacLeod, regional director at Graham Building North, said: "Sky's investment in Livingston is one of the most significant workplace developments Scotland has seen in recent years, and Graham is committed to delivering a campus that reflects that scale and ambition. We will be working closely with local suppliers and businesses throughout, ensuring the project generates real and lasting economic benefit for West Lothian and the wider region."

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