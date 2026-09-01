Revenue, cash flow, rise at Etex

The company reported increases in sales volumes, profitability and margins, consistent with expectations. Revenue increased to €2,020m, up 4.9%. REBITDA, or recurring operating cash flow, was up 8.8% at €384m. At the end of June 2025, debt had decreased to €1,098m, from €1,219m.

CEO Bernard Delvaux said the results showed strong performance against key metrics, in a global context that 'remains uncertain and requires constant vigilance and adaptability.'

The company said that 'tensions' in the Middle East have affected new build activity, and the renovation sector, traditionally stabilising, has also weakened as consumer confidence has softened and household support schemes have been reduced across a number of countries.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Southern and Eastern Europe performed well, while France and the UK have been more challenging. The company expects to deliver a modest progress in revenue, REBITDA and net recurring profit for the full-year period.

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