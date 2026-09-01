Farrans building BESS in Berkswell

Early works have started at the Berkswell site

Early works on the site are now underway, which will have the capacity to power over 500,000 homes for four hours. The site is being built for the BW Group's BW ESS, a global energy storage developer, owner and operator.

Berkswell Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) forms an important part of BW ESS’s UK portfolio of larger, strategically located storage assets. It will support grid flexibility and strengthen energy resilience in a region close to major electricity demand centres, helping the wider system accommodate growing renewable generation and changing patterns of demand. It is co-owned with leading energy and decarbonisation investor AIP Management.

Barry McDonagh, project manager for Farrans, said: “This is an exciting project to be involved in as the UK adopts more resilient and sustainable approaches to manage its energy network. BW ESS and Energy-io are innovative partners to be working alongside as our programme ramps up. The energy sector is one which is well known to our business and our portfolio includes a high number of wind farms and substations across England, Ireland and Scotland. We have a great team on site and we are looking forward to bringing this project to life.”

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