NatureScot consults on biodiversity metric

It is a requirement under Scotland's National Planning Framework 4 (NPF4), published in 2023, that large-scale developments significantly improve biodiversity.

Following an initial survey of habitats such as grassland, peatland or woodland, the tool will be used to calculate the value of biodiversity before development takes place. It will then let developers calculate how much habitat needs to be created or restored to replace and enhance any biodiversity lost through development.

The consultation will run until 30 November, with the refined tool being released in spring 2027. People can take part in the consultation by visiting NatureScot’s website to give feedback on the working tool, user guide and habitat condition assessment.

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