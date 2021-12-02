Change at the top for Currie & Brown

Alan Manuel takes over as chief executive

Alan Manuel will take over from Euan McEwan as Currie & Brown chief executive at the end of December 2021.

Other moves in the Currie & Brown boardroom include the retirement of chairman David Broomer after a 51-year career with Currie & Brown – his entire working life. In 1980 he became the youngest partner in the firm’s history, and in 1999 became group managing director. He has been chairman since October 2008.

Euan McEwan has been chief executive of Currie & Brown since joining the company in 2005. His successor, Alan Manuel, has been chief operating officer (Europe and UK) since 2016 when Currie & Brown acquired Cyril Sweett Group.

Taking over from Alan Manuel as chief operating officer on 1st January is Nick Gray, who joins Currie & Brown from Faithful & Gould, where he was regional lead for the North, Scotland and Ireland business.

