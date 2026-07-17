Citizen renovates acclaimed maisonettes

The Tile Hill maisonettes, at Jardine Crescent, originally designed by local architect Arthur Ling, are recognised by RIBA for their architectural significance as part of the city's post-war redevelopment. Throughout the project, careful attention was paid to preserving the buildings' defining features and maintaining the integrity of Ling's original vision.

The work was completed in partnership with sustainable regeneration expert Equans and supported by £400,000 of funding through the Matrix Housing Partnership and the West Midlands Combined Authority's Wave 3 retrofit programme, helping to deliver improvements that reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Resident Gabriele Labokaite said, “Before, the home was quite cold, but the windows are sealed now so it’s much warmer. I feel good now the work has been completed and there is a lot more sunshine coming in. I also have child locks on the window now and that is the best part for me.”

Chris Caffrey, operations director at Equans, said: “These valued homes will now be more comfortable to live in and more affordable to heat. This complex project has been made possible through careful, expert planning and by working in close collaboration with Citizen, residents and the local community.

“The finished result demonstrates how existing housing can be adapted to meet modern living standards while retaining the features that make it special.”

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “We’ve got too many working families living in homes that cost a fortune to heat but remain cold.

“This investment means lower bills, warmer homes and less worry for hundreds of people living on Jardine Crescent.

“These iconic maisonettes are also an important part of Coventry’s story and deserve to be saved. By bringing them up to modern standards they will provide comfortable homes for many generations to come.”

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