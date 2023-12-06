Clancy forms water meter partnership

Clancy and Arqiva have agreed to work together, with Arqiva responsible for network deployment and management, as well as data collection and analysis, and Clancy overseeing smart water meter installations.

Customers will be offered with a one-stop package comprising meter supply, installation, managing end-points, networking, data and analysis.

The partnership builds on the companies’ experience working together on metering programmes, including within Anglian Water’s Integrated Metering and Development Services Alliance (IMDS).

Metering is seen as a priority for water companies as the industry begins the new regulatory period of AMP8 from 2024. A combination of smart metering and data analytics are expected to be important tools to reduce leakage rates across the country. The new partnership is designed to meet this need, giving water companies greater visibility on water usage and flows, improve the management of customer demand and address leakages across their networks.

Clancy director Ronan Clancy said: “Climate and changing patterns in water usage are creating new stresses across UK networks. As the water industry begins AMP8, there is significant appetite to manage growing demand with increased metering. This partnership is part of work to make sure we are ready to support our clients on these challenges.

“The new joint offer combines our longstanding contracting and installation experience and our directly employed workforce, with Arqiva’s expertise in network management and data. Together we look forward to bringing these skills to bear to support water companies’ roll-out of their ambitious metering programmes.”

Arqiva director Mike Smith added: “This agreement with Clancy sees us build on our existing joint heritage in helping customers tackle the industry’s biggest challenges through smart water network programmes. Now, customers will be able to set up one contract and simply measure results on how many meters are now in the ground delivering the data they need.

“Every water company’s needs are unique, and we’re pleased to be able to add another element of choice to our offering. This industry collaboration marks another step in providing tailored, technical, operational and commercial solutions to meet every customer’s requirements.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk