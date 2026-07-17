Clarion, Taylor Wimpey, mark Poplar homes progress

The East Riverside project forms part of the wider Rivermark development, which will deliver around 550 homes overall. Clarion’s 116 affordable homes will be provided across four buildings, with the homes split equally between London Affordable Rent and Tower Hamlets Living Rent tenures.

The milestone is an important step forward in delivering much-needed affordable housing in Tower Hamlets and supporting the continued regeneration of Poplar. Completion of the first new homes is targeted for late 2026.

Nick Wood, regional managing director at Clarion Housing Group, said, “Reaching this stage is an important milestone for East Riverside and for the delivery of new affordable homes in Poplar. These homes will provide local people with high-quality, affordable places to live while contributing to the wider regeneration of the area.

“We are pleased to be working with Tower Hamlets and our project partner, Taylor Wimpey, to bring this scheme forward, and we look forward to seeing the homes completed and welcoming residents in the future.”

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