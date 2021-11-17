Clearance given for new Aberdeenshire campus

The plan includes a new home for Peterhead Academy

Aberdeenshire Council has received confirmation from the Scottish government that its decision on the merger of Dales Park and Meethill schools in Peterhead will not be called in.

This means the design of the new Peterhead Community Campus can now get under way, with the full scope of the project – to include Peterhead Academy, Anna Ritchie School and a new primary with Dales Park and Meethill coming together – confirmed.

Scottish ministers are required to review the decision-making process in all cases where schools are to be closed and/or merged.

The aim is for the new campus to be ready in 2025. Consultation on the project had begun in 2019.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chair of the council’s education and children’s services committee, said: “Every small step in the delivery of these vast projects is important as it takes us one step closer to the day these fantastic new facilities will open. The new campus will be of huge benefit to the children and young people of Peterhead and I look forward to seeing the design phase progress.”

Councillor Norman Smith, chair of Buchan Area Committee, added: “It really is good news we can now get going with the design of our new Peterhead Community Campus. This much-anticipated project will make a big difference to many children and young people and it will be great to see them having opportunities to share their ideas and learn from the design and construction processes as it all comes to life.”

