Concertus to support University of Suffolk

Concertus Design & Property Consultants, part of the Suffolk County Council-owned Vertas Group, will provide multi-disciplinary advice and support to support the University of Suffolk’s growth plans.

The six-year contract as awarded through Procure Partnerships.

Five projects have already been signed into commission, including a dentistry training centre and an esports hub, set to open in 2025 to coincide with the launch of the new course.

Matthew Self, managing director at Concertus Design & Property Consultants, said: “As a local consultancy, it is a privilege to support the university’s ambitious growth plans and to contribute to creating dynamic and innovative learning environments for future generations of students.”

Nigel Lucker, director of estates and facilities at the University of Suffolk, said: “The University of Suffolk are excited to move forward with Concertus as our partner. Right from the start, it became apparent that we share core principles and have a similar vision for the future. We respect the transparency they have shown and how all parties have collaborated to create the best environment for the students of Suffolk. Concertus has been incredible for us in finding solutions, managing expectations, and ensuring the best value for money. For example, their work on the Esports Hub has been one of the most professional and insightful reports we’ve ever received. We’re excited to continue this partnership and see our shared vision become a reality, helping to shape a university that both our students and the community can be proud of.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk