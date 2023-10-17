Construction managers voice net zero concerns

APM chief executive Adam Boddison

In a poll for the Association for Project Management (APM), 50% of construction project managers answered ‘too little’ when asked if they felt if their company was doing too much, too little, or enough, to support the government’s commitment to ensure the UK reaches carbon neutrality by 2050.

While half think their company is not doing enough, the other half were split between ‘enough’ and ‘too much’.

23% said their company was doing ‘enough’ to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; 26% said ‘too much’. (Numbers rounded off.)

Some 74% of construction project managers said their company incorporates net zero carbon emissions planning into their projects. The three most common ways were: including sustainability and environmental measures within project benefits; ensuring minimum carbon footprint across supply chains; querying/challenging the efficiency of designs. Other methods included using low carbon/sustainable materials, using new technologies and reducing travel.

APM surveyed more than 900 project professionals working across UK sectors including construction in the poll carried out by research company Censuswide.

APM chief executive Adam Boddison said: “Rising to the challenge of meeting the UK’s 2050 net zero target requires a huge amount of co-ordination, collaboration and championing, among much else.

“It is therefore slightly surprising to find that half of project managers working in construction think their company isn’t doing enough to support the UK’s signature net zero policy, whether that’s promoting the unique benefits of innovative new technologies, taking a tough stance throughout the design stage, or being firm enough on supply chain partners who fall below acceptable standards.”

