Contract awarded for Expo 2020 plazas

The contract, awarded by Expo Dubai 2020, involves the construction of 268,000m2 of public concourses including public entrance plazas, landscaping, lighting water features, irrigation, landscape structures and furniture.

Group chief executive officer Hamish Tyrwhitt said: “We are delighted that Expo Dubai 2020 have selected Arabtec to deliver this important element of the Expo Master Plan. This award demonstrates our commitment to diversifying our business and building upon our social infrastructure capability as a core competency.”

Construction is scheduled to be completed in the last quarter of 2019.