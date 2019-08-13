Aberdeen councils sign £156m incinerator contract

The award of the £156.1m contract to a consortium lead by Acciona was ratified by Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray councils in March and has now been concluded.

The plant is due to is to be built by 2022 in the East Tullos area of Aberdeen. Acciona will carry out the construction and then waste company Indaver will operate the plant for 20 years. Indaver already owns and operates EfW facilities in Ireland, Belgium and Netherlands.

The incinerator will burn non-recyclable waste collected by Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, and Moray councils, generating energy for a district heating network.

