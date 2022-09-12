Contracts awarded for £1bn house-building framework

Local authority-owned framework provider LHC (originally the London Housing Consortium)
will run its Construction of New Homes (H2) framework from 5th September 2022 to 4th September 2026.
The framework, valued at £1bn, offers a range of traditional housing solutions to the public sector, as well as low-, medium- and high-rise construction, care homes, mixed-use sites and sheltered, student and keyworker accommodation.
Associated civil engineering and infrastructure works required for new-build housing are also covered under the framework, with contractors specialising in groundworks, demolition and site clearance work needed to facilitate the construction of new homes.
LHC’s regional business units across England operating the framework include LHC London & Southeast and Consortium Procurement Construction (CPC) in the North and Midlands.
Head of technical procurement Dean Fazackerley said: “The new H2 framework in England will equip providers to meet ongoing housing challenges within the public sector, addressing local housing demand while maintaining momentum in their journey towards the production of zero carbon homes.
“It’s hugely important that we continue to respond to the housing needs of local populations while at the same time looking to the future, creating healthier environments that embody social, human, and environmental considerations.”
The companies appointed to the H2 framework in England are:
- AR Demolition
- ARJ Construction
- Bugler Developments
- Chartway Group
- Coleman & Company
- Deeley Construction
- DSM Demolition
- Durkan
- Econ Group
- Eric Wright Construction
- Erith Contractors
- Feltham Construction
- Guildmore
- Higgins Partnerships
- Hill Holdings
- Hughes & Salvidge
- J Harper & Sons (Leominster)
- Jarvis Contracting
- Jeakins Weir
- Jerram Falkus Construction
- John F Hunt Regeneration
- Lovell Partnerships
- Mulalley & Company
- Neilcott Construction
- Oakwood Building Contractors
- P Casey & Co
- RG Carter Cambridge
- Sovini Construction
- Total Reclaims Demolition
- Vinci Construction UK
- Vistry Partnerships
- William Birch & Sons
The six workstreams covered by the H2 framework are:
- Workstream 1 – Low-rise housing up to 11m floor height
Six project value bands: up to £2m build only, up to £2m design & build, £2m-£5m, £5m-£10m, £10m-£20m, more than £20m
- Workstream 2 – Construction of independent, assisted and residential care housing
Two project value bands: up to £10m, over £10m
- Workstream 3 – Medium to high rise developments with floor heights above 11 metres
Two project value bands: up to £10m, more than £10m
- Workstream 4 – Refurbishment, conversions, extensions and adaptations
Two project value bands: up to £2m and more than £2m
- Workstream 5 – Groundworks and site preparation for new housing projects
One project value band: up to £2m
- Workstream 6 – Demolition, decontamination and associated site enabling works
Two project value bands: up to £750k and more than £750k
