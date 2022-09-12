Contracts awarded for £1bn house-building framework

Local authority-owned framework provider LHC (originally the London Housing Consortium)

will run its Construction of New Homes (H2) framework from 5th September 2022 to 4th September 2026.

The framework, valued at £1bn, offers a range of traditional housing solutions to the public sector, as well as low-, medium- and high-rise construction, care homes, mixed-use sites and sheltered, student and keyworker accommodation.

Associated civil engineering and infrastructure works required for new-build housing are also covered under the framework, with contractors specialising in groundworks, demolition and site clearance work needed to facilitate the construction of new homes.

LHC’s regional business units across England operating the framework include LHC London & Southeast and Consortium Procurement Construction (CPC) in the North and Midlands.

Head of technical procurement Dean Fazackerley said: “The new H2 framework in England will equip providers to meet ongoing housing challenges within the public sector, addressing local housing demand while maintaining momentum in their journey towards the production of zero carbon homes.

“It’s hugely important that we continue to respond to the housing needs of local populations while at the same time looking to the future, creating healthier environments that embody social, human, and environmental considerations.”

The companies appointed to the H2 framework in England are:

AR Demolition

ARJ Construction

Bugler Developments

Chartway Group

Coleman & Company

Deeley Construction

DSM Demolition

Durkan

Econ Group

Eric Wright Construction

Erith Contractors

Feltham Construction

Guildmore

Higgins Partnerships

Hill Holdings

Hughes & Salvidge

J Harper & Sons (Leominster)

Jarvis Contracting

Jeakins Weir

Jerram Falkus Construction

John F Hunt Regeneration

Lovell Partnerships

Mulalley & Company

Neilcott Construction

Oakwood Building Contractors

P Casey & Co

RG Carter Cambridge

Sovini Construction

Total Reclaims Demolition

Vinci Construction UK

Vistry Partnerships

William Birch & Sons

The six workstreams covered by the H2 framework are:

Workstream 1 – Low-rise housing up to 11m floor height

Six project value bands: up to £2m build only, up to £2m design & build, £2m-£5m, £5m-£10m, £10m-£20m, more than £20m

Workstream 2 – Construction of independent, assisted and residential care housing

Two project value bands: up to £10m, over £10m

Two project value bands: up to £10m, over £10m Workstream 3 – Medium to high rise developments with floor heights above 11 metres

Two project value bands: up to £10m, more than £10m

Two project value bands: up to £10m, more than £10m Workstream 4 – Refurbishment, conversions, extensions and adaptations

Two project value bands: up to £2m and more than £2m

Two project value bands: up to £2m and more than £2m Workstream 5 – Groundworks and site preparation for new housing projects

One project value band: up to £2m

One project value band: up to £2m Workstream 6 – Demolition, decontamination and associated site enabling works

Two project value bands: up to £750k and more than £750k

