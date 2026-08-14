Costain revenues up, margins steady

Costain expects AMP8 projects to drive revenue growth in the second half. Image credit Andrei Zota.

Costain said it expected year-on-year revenue growth in the second half, driven by water, as AMP8 projects move from design to construction.

Alex Vaughan, CEO, commented: “I’m pleased to report another strong performance in the first half of 2026, putting us on track to deliver FY 26 revenue, operating profit and margin in line with the board’s expectations and a sixth consecutive year of profit growth.

"Our first half performance, with revenue growth and further growth in operating profit, and our robust balance sheet, has supported a significant year-on-year increase in shareholder returns.

“Our forward work is maintained at the record £7.0bn FY 25 position, with new long-term customer partnerships and breakthroughs into key target segments such as the ‘Great Grid Upgrade’ and new reservoirs.

"Costain is now at a key inflection point where the strength of our growing, resilient end markets, strategic positioning with our customers and high-quality forward work position is set to deliver growth in H2 26 and a step change in our financial performance in FY 27 and beyond.”

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