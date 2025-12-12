Coventry advances driverless trams ambitions

Councillor Jim O’Boyle with the initial demonstrator

When Coventry’s council cabinet meets on Tuesday 16th December it is expected to approve plans to take the city’s driverless trams ambitions to the next stage.

Having built a 220-metre single-track demonstrator in the city centre for the Coventry Very Light Rail (CVLR) project earlier this year, the council is now planning a separate 800-metre trial section.

It will run between Coventry Railway Station and Coventry University Technology Park on Mile Lane – in both directions and in live traffic.

Central to the CVLR concept is its precast panels that are quick to lay and require no excavations. Colas laid the first demonstrator track in just eight weeks.

Councillor Jim O’Boyle, cabinet member for jobs, regeneration and climate change said: “Coventry Very Light Rail is pioneering transport innovation. It is a cost-effective and efficient alternative to conventional tram systems and we have proven it can be delivered at less than half the cost and in half the time.

“We are on to a real transport game changer here. It will be good for the environment, have no unsightly overhead cables and in the future, it has the potential to be autonomous – offering a hop on and hop off service. What’s more I think everyone that saw it here, and rode it, can agree that it looked great in the street and gave a quiet and smooth ride. I’m looking forward to seeing it back and providing the chance for even more people to have a go on it.”

The first full commercial route in the city could be between the railway station and the West Midlands Investment zone centred on GreenPower Park. The aim is then to serve the city with a 12km route connecting the West Midlands Investment zone, centred on GreenPower Park, with the development taking place around Ansty Park.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk