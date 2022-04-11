CRH acquisition takes Fox nationwide

Fox Group wagons

The acquisition not only expands Fox’s product offering but also geographical spread.

Founded in 1965, Cotswold Roller Hire (CRH) has eight depots: HQ in Evesham, Andover, Bridgend, Essex, County Durham, Plymouth, Sheffield and Wigan. Each of these will now be able to offer clients the comprehensive range of extensive services that the Fox Group provides.

In 2020 CRH turned over £10m and made a pre-tax profit of £1.7m. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Fox Group chief executive Paul Fox said: “The acquisition of CRH adds a large number of plant items and specialised transport to our already substantial fleet of plant, tippers and bulk haulage. The geographical spread of CRH’s depot extends the reach of Fox Group, hugely increasing our footprint across the UK.”

Fox Group was until recently better known as Fox Brothers before it set out on an acquisition trail. In September 2020 it took over Clive Hurt (Plant Hire) Limited, based in Leyland. Then in August 2021 it acquired JJ O’Grady, based near Preston. And in February 2021 its added Blackledge Plant Hire, also in Preston

https://www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/news/view/blackledge-becomes-foxs-third-acquisition

Fox Group now boasts 18 locations and a fleet of 270 wagons and 1,800 items of plant and machinery.

