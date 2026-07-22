Crown Estate announces West End plans

Glasshouse Street

At 10 Piccadilly, The Crown Estate will deliver 62,700 sq ft of prime office space, alongside a 26,400 sq ft hospitality destination across the ground, basement and first floors and a further 1,700 sq ft of retail space on Regent Street.

At 21-29 Glasshouse Street, two existing office buildings will be integrated into 63,000 sq ft of high-quality workplace and 15,500 sq ft of retail space, improving the retail offer on Regent Street and Glasshouse Street.

Kristy Lansdown, managing director of development at The Crown Estate, said: “These developments mark the next step in our long-term vision for the West End, redeveloping historic buildings to reinvigorate an equally historic place. By taking an estate-wide view, we can invest in the places and experiences that help the West End succeed on the global stage – places such as 10 Piccadilly and 21-29 Glasshouse Street, where we are sensitively bringing heritage assets into their next chapter, creating outstanding new office, retail and hospitality spaces for London.

“Our ambition is to shape a destination that continues to attract world-class businesses and visitors, while strengthening the city’s future resilience. Through long-term planning and investment, we are working to deliver a West End that will thrive for generations to come.”

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