CSO joins Balfour Beatty from McKinsey

Emma Loxton

As a partner at McKinsey, Loxton most recently led their UK advanced industries, and transport and infrastructure, practices. Earlier in her career, she was a senior policy advisor in the UK government’s Prime Minister’s strategy unit.

Loxton will lead Balfour Beatty’s strategy function when she joins in October. She will help shape and deliver the group’s long-term strategy, supporting the next phase of growth across its chosen markets and building on Balfour Beatty’s end-to-end infrastructure capability, presence in the UK, US and Asia, and priority growth markets of UK energy, UK transport, UK defence and US buildings.

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