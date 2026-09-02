  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

03 September 2026

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Construction
  3. CSO joins Balfour Beatty from McKinsey

CSO joins Balfour Beatty from McKinsey

1 day Balfour Beatty has appointed Emma Loxton as chief strategy officer. Loxton joins after ten years with McKinsey & Company.

Emma Loxton
Emma Loxton

As a partner at McKinsey, Loxton most recently led their UK advanced industries, and transport and infrastructure, practices. Earlier in her career, she was a senior policy advisor in the UK government’s Prime Minister’s strategy unit.

Loxton will lead Balfour Beatty’s strategy function when she joins in October. She will help shape and deliver the group’s long-term strategy, supporting the next phase of growth across its chosen markets and building on Balfour Beatty’s end-to-end infrastructure capability, presence in the UK, US and Asia, and priority growth markets of UK energy, UK transport, UK defence and US buildings.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »