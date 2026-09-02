Customer tests for 50t Volvo electric excavator

The customers will be using the machine in real applications, including quarrying, road building and tunnel projects, and providing feedback on the machine, as Volvo develops it for serial production. The manufacturer aims to develop a high-performance electric solution designed to achieve optimum results in demanding applications.

The manufacturer says that by combining a cable connection to the grid, alongside batteries, the machine will give customers greater flexibility on site. Equipped with a cable reel, the EC500 Electric machine can operate while connected to the grid, supported by its onboard battery system. Battery capacity enables 2-3 hours of working, depending on application and operating conditions, while also supporting intelligent grid energy management.

The intelligent electric system is designed to adapt to various grid conditions on a 400V base, helping customers manage the practical realities of site power availability, providing greater flexibility while reducing the demands placed on job site power infrastructure.

With onboard battery capacity, the EC500 Electric can move, load and unload, relocate for blasting, or continue working without grid connection, helping operations stay productive even when access to power is restricted. Combined with intelligent grid energy management, the battery system can also support peak shaving and adapt to varying grid conditions, reducing the need for high-capacity grid infrastructure, helping customers lower investment costs and increase the feasibility of electric power, while maintaining the performance required from a 50-tonne class machine.

Volvo expects to offer the EC500 Electric for sale from Spring 2027, with serial production starting at the end of that year.

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