CW Plant Hire invests in Instagrid batteries

Paula Godfrey, systems and sales development trainer at CW Plant Hire said: “We initially trialled Instagrid’s 230v and 110v portable power supplies on the recommendation of our trusted partners at Seddon, and the feedback was excellent. Combined with our desire to invest in products that are both sustainable and future-proof, the decision to invest was an easy one."

CW Plant Hire serves the event and construction sectors. Godfrey continues, “Instagrid products make tools and equipment portable, are operationally quieter and more sustainable. These benefits are reflected in the exceptional uptake we have already seen from our events customers, with some taking up to 10 Instagrid units to manage large power needs through the build and breakdown stages of event settings.”

Instagrid says the battery packs can save up to 85% when compared with comparable sized combustion generators. The savings come from minimal maintenance, and low re-charging costs, with Instagrid data demonstrating a typical recharge of their 2.1 kWh portable power units costing on average 50p at current prices from a mains power supply, providing long term efficiency and value.

The portability of battery powered generators is an additional benefit to the events sector, removing the need for cable runs and mitigating delays on tight build and breakdown schedules while also supporting a quieter working environment and being suitable for indoor use.

Matt Silvester, Instagrid Sales Director for UK & Ireland said: “Once you remove the need for wet fuel, refuelling trips, two-person generator moves, cable runs, extraction fans, plant nappies and spill kits the ROI on battery power is evident. However, it is the versatility of Instagrid units that are the market differentiator when it comes to power.

“A recent example is a customer that needed silent power for floor screeding with no mains supply and generators were ruled out. Instagrid powered both the lighting and equipment through the night with no delay, noise or emissions.

“We are pleased to be supporting both Seddon’s and CW Plant Hire in the adoption of battery power and are thrilled to see the increased uptake of events customers, who can already see the benefits and versatility Instagrid units bring to site.”

Seddon and Instagrid have provided training to the team at CW Plant Hire to support them in taking Instagrid units to customer sites for live demonstrations, including guidance on maintenance, visual inspections, recharging and IoT tracking, which can locate the unit within three metres, even when switched off or out of charge.

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