Wates picked for £23m Clair Hall regeneration

The closed Clair Hall

The proposals under development would see the Clair Hall site become a new council-owned cultural venue for cinema, live performance and community activities at its heart, alongside new homes, public space and improved connections to Clair Park. The plans are at an early stage and will be shaped through community engagement and the planning process.

At the heart of the scheme will be a council-owned venue operated by The Digital Picture House, the family business behind The Picture House Cinema & Restaurant, Uckfield and The Atrium Cinema & Bar, East Grinstead. It will feature four auditoriums with state of the art cinema capability, an integrated stage for live performance, a flexible community studio, and an all-day café and restaurant. The auditoriums and community spaces will accommodate up to 330 people for films, shows, talks, meetings, classes, and activities.

Under the current proposals, Wates Residential would contribute £3.4m towards the scheme, while the council has made provision for up to £1.5m from reserves to support the cultural venue.

The wider plans also include a landscaped route between Perrymount Road and Clair Park, with improved surfacing, lighting and native planting.

Councillor Robert Eggleston, leader of Mid Sussex District Council, said, “This is an opportunity to build on Clair Hall’s legacy as a place that brings people together, creating a new entertainment and cultural venue for Haywards Heath and the wider district alongside homes and employment opportunities. It will attract visitors, support the local economy, and give the whole community a place to enjoy.

“We know people will have different views, and we want local voices to help shape what comes next through community engagement and the planning process. We have heard how much people value having a cultural venue here, and we want to secure a welcoming, sustainable future that can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk