Sitech joins SPOA

The SPOA has 250 members, including Scotland’s leading plant hire companies and suppliers, and aims to champion innovation in the sector, industry training and lobbying around issues that matter to its members.

Liam Payne, technical sales consultant at Sitech UK & Ireland, said: “Sitech is proud to become a member of the SPOA as it represents a mark of quality in the industry. Having already attended events in Aberdeen, we have seen immediate benefits from membership, including networking with prospective clients in mechanical, electrical, power and renewables businesses, which has translated into multiple sales opportunities.

“By combining both on- and off-machine technology, plant hire operators can benefit from precision earthmoving, improved performance and reduced rework. Trimble Business Centre and Works Manager complete the fully connected technology ecosystem, providing total visibility and control across a project's multiple phases – all of which helps support teams on the ground complete work accurately and on time.”

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