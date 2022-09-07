Design team in place for Oxford Science Park expansion

Oxford Science Park image by Scott Brownrigg

Each building will provide headquarters space – with office and laboratory facilities – for science and technology companies.

The project team consists of Scott Brownrigg as architect and interior designer, Bidwells as project managers, building services consultant HoareLea, structural engineer Campbell Reith and cost consultant Alinea. Savills is providing planning services while MK Ecology and McFarlane Associates are working on environmental and landscaping aspects.

The Oxford Science Park is majority owned by Magdalen College and exists to support discovery, innovation and entrepreneurship. The additional capacity being provided on plots 23-26 will support the growth of existing occupiers and enable new companies to move in

Park chief executive Rory Maw said: “With many of our occupiers having grown in size more than fivefold and continuing to expand, plus potential occupiers coming in from Oxford, the rest of the UK and across the world, the new buildings will help meet the demand for high quality laboratory and office space.”

Scott Brownrigg director Ed Hayden said: “It’s a fantastic project and we’re working with a great team, all working to achieve the same results –occupier wellbeing for tenants, healthy lifestyles and carbon reduction.

“We hope to minimise the use of steel and cement-based materials, whilst the design itself is highly adaptable, can be demountable and designed for future re-use. It really sets the standard for future Life Science design”.

Detailed planning applications have been submitted and the scheme is due to complete at the end of 2024.

