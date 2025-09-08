Dorchester build-to-rent goes ahead

CGI of the Dorchester scheme

RTI Estates, part of the Dorchester-based property development company Redtale Group, has begun work on the first phase of the £11m conversion of the commercial premises of Vespasian House into a build-to-rent complex at in Dorchester.

There will be 33 apartments in the first three phases, with a mixture of one, two and three bedrooms, shared recreational, communal and work facilities, a gym and communal courtyard garden.

Work started on the main development in July 2025, with the first phase of apartments due for completion in summer 2026.

Redtale Group chief executive Malcolm Curtis said: “This build-to-rent development, the first in Dorchester, will bring a new, innovative style of modern living to the area.

“It fits perfectly with our ‘discover the difference’ ethos, which aims to deliver properties with better planning, better design, better build and better customer service.”

Work has also started on an extension to the front of Vespasian House for a mixed-used building with ground floor commercial space and apartments above.

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