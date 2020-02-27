Dyer & Butler brings in COO from Amey

Richard Walker

Richard Walker will assume overall responsibility for all Dyer & Butler operations and report to M Group Services managing director for transport, Neil Edwards.

Dyer & Butler was acquired by Morrison Utility Services, since renamed M Group, in 2016.

Mr Walker joins Dyer & Butler from Amey, where he has been a business director on the railways side for the past four years. Before that, he was with Network Rail for eight years – he was project manager of the £250m Farringdon Station Thameslink project – having started his career with Costain.

Neil Edwards said: “Richard brings a wealth of transport sector experience to this role and his appointment will provide Dyer & Butler with additional strategic support to deliver its aspired growth. Richard’s arrival will also allow me to devote more of my time to reinforcing our continued growth across the group’s wider transport division.”

In addition to Dyer & Butler, M Group Services’ transport division includes: Antagrade Electrical, a leading provider of specialist railway electrification infrastructure services; and KH Engineering Services, a mechanical and electrical engineering specialist.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk