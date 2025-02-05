Eastern Highways framework winners – the full list

Octavius is one of only two contractors to feature in all three lots; the other is Winvic

The EHA 4 Framework is expected to be used to procure projects ranging from small local schemes up to major infrastructure improvement projects above £30m.

The EHF4 framework, valued at up to £800m, is being managed by Central Bedfordshire Council on behalf of the alliance, which also includes local authorities across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, Luton, Norfolk, Peterborough, Southend-on-Sea, Suffolk and Thurrock.

The framework begins in the coming weeks and runs for four years with an optional two-year extension.

The framework is divided into three lots, by size of project. Octavius Infrastructure (formerly Osborne Infrastructure) and Winvic Construction are the only contractors to feature in all three lots.

The chosen contractors for each lot are:

Lot 1 (up to £5m)

Breheny Civil Engineering

Henderson & Taylor

Octavius Infrastructure

Tarmac Trading

Vinci Construction UK t/a Taylor Woodrow

Winvic Construction

Lot 2 (between £5m and £30m)

Breheny Civil Engineering

Jackson Frameworks

Milestone Infrastructure

Octavius Infrastructure

Vinci Construction UK t/a Taylor Woodrow

Winvic Construction

Lot 3 (over £30m)

Milestone Infrastructure

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

Octavius Infrastructure

Winvic Construction

Octavius Infrastructure managing director for highways Gavin Pritchard said: “From the feedback received we are particularly pleased to see how our submitted proposals resonated with the EHA reviewers, we look forward to developing these with EHA users over the coming years.

“At Octavius we are continually striving to really understand the critical challenges facing local authorities and their communities. We then seek to identify the underlying root causes that we can control and apply in our decision making when determining our proposed project designs and methodologies.

“We understand the importance of minimising disruption to businesses and neighbours, to work collaboratively and openly with stakeholders and community groups and always provide the clarity and accuracy in our project reporting and forecasting that enhances predictability of outcomes.”

Rob Cook, managing director for civils & infrastructure at Winvic Construction, said: “Securing a place on all three Lots of the Eastern Highways Alliance Framework is a significant milestone for Winvic. Our team’s expertise in delivering complex, multi-faceted infrastructure projects aligns seamlessly with the goals of EHF4.

“We are excited to collaborate closely with alliance members to deliver vital improvements that will benefit both local communities and the region’s wider transportation network. Winvic’s commitment to safety, sustainability, social value and innovative construction practices ensures we are well-positioned to execute these projects efficiently while adding long-lasting value.”

