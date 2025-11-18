ECITB launches qualification for support operatives

ECITB chief executive Andrew Hockey meets an engineering construction learner

The Level 2 certificate in supporting engineering construction operations is designed to prepare candidates for employment as support operatives.

The qualification has to be completed in its entirety within a college or training centre that will then enable progression into a workplace.

It will verify that learners have been shown how to work safely in an engineering construction environment; that they can prepare work areas, tools, materials and equipment; perform basic marking out and basic shaping activities; support the assembly, removal and dismantling of components and reinstate the work area after engineering construction activities.

They will also be able to interpret and follow documentation and procedures, maintain working relationships and communicate effectively.

ECITB chief executive Andrew Hockey said: “The new qualification creates a first rung on the ladder for people to join the industry and is ideally suited to those learners who have not yet decided which pathway to pursue. It allows them to gain a good entry level grounding in engineering before progressing.

“Support operatives and labourers perform critical manual and support tasks that enable a project to run efficiently, safely and on schedule.

“And the industry needs this pipeline of new workers. Our labour forecasting tool (LFT) predicts that the engineering construction industry (ECI) could need around 40,000 additional workers by 2030 for major projects, including those that contribute to the country’s net zero goals. Demand for support operatives may increase by 18% by 2030 according to our LFT.

“We are now calling to colleges and training providers in England to deliver these new qualifications and train the next generation.”

The qualifications are based on occupational/apprenticeship standards and national occupational standards (NOS) for the trade.

Engineering construction underpins the delivery, maintenance and decommissioning of much of the UK’s critical infrastructure and spans the oil and gas, nuclear, power generation and renewables sectors as well as other process industries, from chemicals to water and waste treatment.

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