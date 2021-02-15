EcoWorld hands £24m MEP works to Kane

EcoWorld's Verdo development

Kane has got the design & build MEP installation of phase one and phase two of the Malaysian developer's Verdo development at Kew Bridge, close to the new Brentford FC Community Stadium.

With a combined value of £24m, each phase is expected take 17 months to complete.

Both phases will consist of the new build construction of 509 apartments for private rent. They are being built across five 5 blocks that range in height from 12 to 15 stories.

The low temperature hot water (LTHW) requirements will be served from site-specific energy centres containing combined heat & power (CHP) unit and gas fired boilers, which will be manufactured off-site at Kane’s prefabrication facility.

EcoWorld is a new client for Kane. Kane managing director Cathal McMullan said he hoped to build “a long-lasting collaborative relationship” with the developer.

“Our in-house design and prefabrication teams will showcase our ability in delivering off-site construction solutions in the high-rise residential market,” he said.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk