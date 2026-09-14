Egis picks Gleave as EIA director

Jamie Gleave

Gleave joins from AECOM, and brings more than 25 years of experience in EIA, landscape and visual impact assessment, environmental management and town planning. A double-chartered environmental professional, he has worked across the UK’s energy, transport and water infrastructure sectors.

At AECOM, he was EIA technical director and led its global EIA technical excellence practice. His project experience includes directing the environmental aspects of the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet and M42 Junction 6 improvement schemes, where he acted as an expert witness during their development consent order examinations.

Gleave has also worked on major projects such as the Wylfa Newydd nuclear power station, West Cumbria Water Supplies: Thirlmere Transfer, and has supported National Grid on several major electricity transmission and energy infrastructure projects, providing strategic EIA, DCO and technical assurance advice while helping to strengthen consenting capability through training and knowledge sharing.

In his new role, Gleave will support teams across transport, cities and sustainable infrastructure, helping clients develop EIAs that are proportionate, technically robust and legally defensible. He will work alongside Afshan Rasheed, head of environment for Egis in the UK and Ireland, to support the growth and development of its environment team as it looks to add further talent and experience.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk