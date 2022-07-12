Eiffage buys Dutch electrical contractors

In April Eiffage Énergie Systèmes acquired a 70% stake in Harwig through its Dutch subsidiary Kropman. Harwig is a 190-employee company specialising in the design and construction of electrical installations such as fire safety systems, as well as services and maintenance.

In 2021 Harwig generated revenues of €26.7 million (£22.6 million).

In July, Kropman also acquired a 65% stake in Eltra, a company specialising in the design, construction and maintenance of automation systems for the manufacturing industry. Eltra turned over €11.4 million in 2021.

Eiffage acquired a controlling 51% stake in Kropman back in 2018. It has since consolidated its position and now owns 65.7% of the business.

Kropman is an electrical and mechanical engineering specialist which also manufactures contamination monitoring and control systems. Last year the company, which employs around 800 people, generated income of €188 million.

