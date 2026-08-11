Endurance picks Multiplex for London tower

On the northern edge of the City of London the tower will offer space for 4,000 workers. It will target BREEAM Outstanding, NABERS 5-star, SmartScore and WiredScore Platinum certifications.

The build contract follows Multiplex’s earlier involvement as Construction Partner under a Pre-Construction Services Agreement and marks Endurance Land’s second major project with this international tier 1 contractor. Following the recent successful delivery of Jahn Court and Brassworks at Regent Quarter, now leased to OpenAI and expected to open in 2027, Multiplex’s formal appointment as main contractor further strengthens a proven track record of delivering complex, high-standard developments.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk