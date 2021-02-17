Engineering brick cladding for HS2’s Euston headhouse

The chosen design for HS2’s Euston headhouse

The split-level three-storey building, alongside the existing West Coast Mainline, will be clad with traditional blue/grey engineering brick, in keeping with the area’s Victorian railway architecture.

Standing next to the original 10-metre high retaining wall, the new headhouse structure will extend above the top of the wall, with a green roof, stone-paved courtyard and entrance facing Park Village East.

At street level, the original parapet wall will be retained with new planting to soften the visual impact of the building.

Below ground level, a 12-metre diameter ventilation shaft will reach down to the twin tunnels below, providing emergency escape and access for the emergency services together with supporting ventilation and electrical plant rooms.

HS2 has had a series of public engagement events to gather views from the local community and Camden Council since 2018. Design changes resulting from this include more brickwork and more planting.

The plans were drawn up by HS2 Ltd’s main works contractor – a Skanska, Costain and Strabag joint venture, with its design partner Design House. SCS JV is building 26 miles of tunnel from Euston, via Old Oak Common to the outskirts of London near Ruislip.

HS2 Ltd’s project client director Malcolm Codling said: “The headhouses will be one of the few parts of the London tunnels visible above ground before the line arrives at Euston station. That’s why it’s essential that we get the design right.

“Our design teams have made a number of significant changes as a result of community engagement and we remain committed to working with the local community as we move forward with the construction phase of the project.”

SCS JV managing director James Richardson said: "We are making good progress in Euston and work is underway to construct the portal where trains will emerge from the tunnels on their way into Euston station.”

