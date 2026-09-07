Eric Wright keeps profits moving up

Willohaus, a 100-home Passivhaus scheme built for ECF and Salix Homes by Eric Wright Construction

The rising profits mark the fourth year of profit growth for the company. The company ascribed the success, despite narrowing turnover, to strong commercial and operational control, active overhead management and the commitment of its people.

The year saw the completion and handover of a new multimillion pound pharmaceutical development facility for Bristol Myers Squibb, Lightbody Street for client Torus and Castlewood care home for Wrightcare.

Eric Wright Construction continues to strengthen long-standing client relationships, with works progressing on a number of projects for Torus, English Cities Fund, Lancashire County Council and Lancashire Cricket, and Lancashire Constabulary alongside a new commission for South Ribble Council. During the year, the business secured places on both the JV North and Torus frameworks, further strengthening future opportunities.

The wider Eric Wright Group, which includes building consultancy, civil engineering and water businesses, among others, reported profit before tax of £16.9m (2024: £13.6m) and turnover of £298.5m (2024: £291.8m).

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