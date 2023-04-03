Esh lodges £25m Bridlington plans

The development would include 65 extra-care retirement flats

Esh Construction, in conjunction with retirement home operator Housing 21, wants to build and extra-care scheme with 65 apartments alongside 54 affordable homes.

The plans show a three-storey extra-care building containing one and two-bedroom apartments and communal facilities including a restaurant, hair salon and residents’ lounge. A mix of two and three-bedroom houses, two-bedroom bungalows and one-bedroom ‘walk up’ apartments will be constructed for affordable rent, shared ownership and rent to buy.

Laura Devaney, land and partnerships director at Esh Construction, said: “We have worked closely with East Riding of Yorkshire Council to ensure local need was fully considered within plans for the development, including both design and housing tenures.”

Housing 21 will take ownership of the extra care facility. The affordable housing – half of which will be timber-framed - will be constructed for a regional registered housing provider.

