Robertson appointed to £29m Aberdeen school contract

The development will transform Old Aberdeen House into a modern learning environment for primary school-aged children, with construction programmed for completion in winter 2027/28 and the new school expected to become operational in early 2028.

Old Aberdeen House will be refurbished and converted to provide 14 classrooms, a general-purpose room and a nurture and sensory room, while a new extension will include a sports hall, dining hall and staff facilities. Once complete, the two-stream school will be able to accommodate up to 434 pupils.

Elliot Robertson, Chief Executive Officer, Robertson Group, said: “Reaching contract close at St Peter’s is an important milestone and reflects the strength of our longstanding partnership with hub North Scotland and Aberdeen City Council. Together, we are building on a strong track record of delivering high-quality schools and creating a modern learning environment that will support pupils, staff and the wider community for generations to come.”

Councillor Martin Greig, convener of the Education and Children’s Services Committee, said: “I am delighted that we are actioning this important priority. Pupils will benefit from the significantly enhanced learning environment that is being created for them. The new build will have excellent facilities, high-quality spaces and improved amenities. It’s great to see this advanced stage of construction. It is very satisfying to make this major project happen.”

The project is being delivered through hub North Scotland’s North Schools Programme on behalf of Aberdeen City Council, with Robertson Construction as the main contractor and JM Architects providing architectural services.

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