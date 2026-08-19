Finning Power heads south

As construction investment remains strong in the region, temporary power is needed to support commissioning, maintenance, upgrades and operational continuity.

The 7,500 sq m facility will place equipment and service support closer to London and the South East than the company’s existing head office in Cannock, Staffordshire, which will continue operating as normal. The move will improve response times and strengthen the company’s ability to deliver temporary, backup and supplementary power solutions where and when they are needed.

The depot is part of a wider multi-million-pound investment programme focused on fleet growth, engineering capability and regional customer support. It will see the installation of new generator sets, fuel tanks, AdBlue/DEF tanks, cable and distribution equipment. It will also create numerous new roles across sales, operations, engineering and service support.

Garry Taylor, sales manager at Finning Power Rental, said: “Customers are increasingly looking for continuity and flexibility on their projects. Whether it’s supporting a data centre through commissioning, maintaining power during infrastructure upgrades or helping a customer overcome temporary capacity constraints, they need a partner that can provide both equipment and expertise.

“That is particularly important across London and the South East, where customers need local support that can respond quickly. The Ashford depot gives us a stronger regional base, so we can support customers with the equipment, engineering input and service capability they need.”

Finning Power Rental’s project support includes site surveys, load assessment, package design, installation planning, commissioning support and service scheduling throughout the hire period.

The Ashford facility strengthens the company’s wider UK and Ireland network, complementing existing operations in Scotland and Ireland and providing customers with access to national coverage backed by local expertise, engineering support and a growing fleet of temporary power assets.

The Ashford depot will also hold a wide range of generators including the latest Stage V generators, for sites that have the most demanding emissions requirements.

Garry added: “Stage V remains a key consideration across the region, but it’s about more than just compliance. Our focus is on delivering true turnkey solutions providing the complete package and tailoring the best possible solution to each customer’s specific requirement.”

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