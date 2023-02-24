Fire safety specialists wanted for new framework

The second-generation fire safety (FS2) framework from public sector procurement agency LHC is now open for registrations of interest until summer 2023.

FS2 includes provision for new or replacement passive and active fire protection measures for existing and new domestic and non-domestic buildings, as well as consultancy and cladding.

It expands on services previously offered in LHC’s FS1 framework. It also follows new Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022 that came into force on 23rd January this year, the Building Safety Act 2022 and the Fire Safety Act 2021.

Dean Fazackerley, head of technical procurement at LHC, said: “Fire safety has never been higher on the agenda with post-Grenfell regulations recently coming into force. It’s more important than ever for local authorities and social housing providers to carefully consider the preparedness of buildings in the event of a fire.

"We developed the FS2 framework in collaboration with the marketplace to provide more opportunities to work with a wider variety of suppliers, especially SMEs. Our public sector clients told us they want more availability of regional suppliers – and FS2 directly answers that demand.

“It’s also important we provide a comprehensive range of fire safety services for the public sector to access, especially as many fire safety suppliers offer both passive and active services from detection to spread prevention. It was a logical step to include both under one framework, because these work hand in hand in buildings to prevent, detect, alert, and even suppress a fire that has already started.”

Services to be offered through the framework include: fire safety consultancy; fire risk assessments; fire safety inspections; passive fire protection installation, servicing, and maintenance; fire alarm installation testing, servicing, and maintenance; fire suppression system installation, servicing, and maintenance; waking watch services; and cladding remediation and replacement.

It will also include provision to replace, repair and maintain fire doors, shutters and associated equipment, install signage to meet the building’s fire strategy, and maintain and install carbon monoxide, heat and smoke detectors. Suppliers can also act as principal contractor for active fire protection and passive prevention.

Once registrations of interest have been received, FS2 tender documents will be made available in the summer.

To find out more, register interest and register for a pre-tender engagement webinar being held by LHC on 7th March, visit LHC’s In-Tend Portal.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk