Liverpool's Abbey Row passes Gateway 2

Work on the first 241 homes in the city centre development will start soon. The site has already been cleared, the site offices are in place and the initial subcontractor packages have been secured, allowing Mellior Construction to move directly into the principal construction phase.

In its entirety, Abbey Row will deliver 365 apartments across three architecturally distinctive buildings at a prominent gateway into Liverpool’s Knowledge Quarter. The first phase comprises 241 homes. Block C is scheduled for completion in 2028, with Block A following in 2029.

Steven Hughes, operations lead at Mellior Construction, said, “Securing Gateway 2 approval represents the culmination of a detailed and collaborative design process and allows us to move into the principal construction phase with the building-safety requirements embedded throughout our delivery strategy.

“The site has been cleared, our site facilities are established and the initial subcontract packages are in place. We are ready to commence works in October and begin delivering the first phase of Abbey Row.”

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