Fitout boss departs as Mace moves to new structure

Mace Interiors is becoming part of Mace's new Commercial business unit

From January 2026 Mace Construct is reorganising into three separate business units for different markets: Commercial; Infrastructure; and Public Sector, Science & Technology.

The three divisions will be led by existing managing directors Ged Simmonds, Nigel Cole and Rob Lemming respectively.

As part of these changes, Alister Grey will continue to lead on data centre opportunities in the UK and Ireland within the new Public Sector, Science & Technology business unit.

The current Mace Fitout & Retrofit (also known as Mace Interiors, formerly Como) business unit will move into the new Commercial business unit. After seven years with Mace, this division’s managing director, Stewart Ward, is leaving the company.

The new operating model will come into effect after the organisation has separated from Mace Consult, a process announced in July following a majority investment in Mace Consult from Goldman Sachs Alternatives, which is expected to close in 2025.

Mace Group chief executive Jason Millett said: “Mace Construct is focused on remaining one of the UK’s leading contractors, and following a considered process of review we are moving to a new operating model that will allow us to focus more on what we do best - contracting, construction management and specialist services.

“Following Fitout’s move to the new Commercial business unit, Stewart Ward has taken the decision to pursue opportunities elsewhere. We extend our thanks to Stewart for his contribution and commitment during his time at Mace and we wish him success in his future endeavours.”

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