Construction News

Fri April 12 2019

Flannery commits to Dual View cabbed dumpers

14 hours P Flannery Plant Hire has added more than 80 of the new Wacker Neuson DV60 and DV90 Dual View site dumper trucks to its fleet.

Flannery placed an order with Wacker Neuson distributor TJC Sales Ltd following the UK launch of the new machines at the Hillhead 2018 trade show. All the machines – more than 80 of them, all with full ROPS/FOPS Level II cabins – have now been delivered.

The Dual View truck allows the operator to swivel the driving seat and operating console through 180-degrees to face the other way. This reduces the need to reverse on site and maintains the operator’s full visibility during transportation, loading and unloading.

The Wacker Neuson DV model series comes as standard with rear camera, air conditioning, full road light kit, seat belt beacon, hi-vis steps and grab rails. In addition, TJC Sales has retrofitted Flannery’s machines with front cameras, collision avoidance systems, auto lube automated greasing systems, track unit asset management and smart operation telematics.

Managing director Patrick Flannery said: “We aspire to lead the way in the equipment hire industry and feel strongly that the best way to do this is keep people safe and embrace innovation and change as it comes along. We are committed to phasing out forward tipping larger dumpers and see this innovation as the start of that process.”

TJC sales director Colin Moss said: “P Flannery Plant Hire (Oval) is one of the largest providers of operated and self-drive plant in the UK. They immediately recognised the superior safety standards of the Dual View trucks and were the first to place an order with TJC Sales.”

